High school basketball is on the schedule today in Forsyth County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Surry High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 20

2:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 20

2:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School at North Forsyth High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 20

3:45 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Reagan High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 20

3:45 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Surry High School at Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20

5:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Walkertown High School at Mount Tabor High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 20

5:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Stokes High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 20

7:15 PM ET on December 20 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at Glenn High School