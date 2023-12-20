East Carolina vs. Delaware State December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) meet the Delaware State Hornets (5-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
East Carolina Players to Watch
- RJ Felton: 16.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Brandon Johnson: 15.3 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Ezra Ausar: 14.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Bobby Pettiford: 9.3 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quentin Diboundje: 10.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Delaware State Players to Watch
East Carolina vs. Delaware State Stat Comparison
|East Carolina Rank
|East Carolina AVG
|Delaware State AVG
|Delaware State Rank
|144th
|76.4
|Points Scored
|73.5
|213th
|178th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|256th
|157th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|33.5
|171st
|35th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|86th
|218th
|7.0
|3pt Made
|4.5
|349th
|187th
|13.2
|Assists
|12.2
|256th
|99th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|14.5
|339th
