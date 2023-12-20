The Delaware State Hornets (6-8) go up against the East Carolina Pirates (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the East Carolina vs. Delaware State matchup.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Carolina Moneyline Delaware State Moneyline BetMGM East Carolina (-11.5) 139.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Carolina (-11.5) 139.5 -850 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Betting Trends

East Carolina is 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Pirates games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Delaware State has covered seven times in 10 games with a spread this season.

In the Hornets' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.