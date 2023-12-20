The East Carolina Pirates (6-5) take on the Delaware State Hornets (6-8) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

The Pirates are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 44.8% the Hornets allow to opponents.

East Carolina has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

The Hornets are the 208th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Pirates sit at 208th.

The Pirates record just 0.3 fewer points per game (74.1) than the Hornets give up (74.4).

East Carolina is 4-2 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina put up 72.2 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 63 points per contest.

In home games, the Pirates gave up five fewer points per game (69.6) than on the road (74.6).

East Carolina drained 8.1 treys per game with a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.6 more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged in away games (6.5 threes per game, 28.4% three-point percentage).

East Carolina Upcoming Schedule