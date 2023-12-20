Wednesday's contest features the East Carolina Pirates (6-5) and the Delaware State Hornets (6-8) matching up at Minges Coliseum (on December 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 win for East Carolina.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Minges Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

East Carolina vs. Delaware State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 76, Delaware State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for East Carolina vs. Delaware State

Computer Predicted Spread: East Carolina (-8.5)

East Carolina (-8.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

East Carolina is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Delaware State's ATS record this season is 7-3-0. Both the Pirates and the Hornets are 5-5-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game with a +41 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.1 points per game (206th in college basketball) and give up 70.4 per outing (172nd in college basketball).

The 36.2 rebounds per game East Carolina averages rank 203rd in the country, and are 2.5 more than the 33.7 its opponents grab per contest.

East Carolina hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (240th in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (253rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

The Pirates' 96.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 148th in college basketball, and the 91.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 252nd in college basketball.

East Carolina has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (71st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.8 (119th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.