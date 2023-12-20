How to Watch the Duke vs. Toledo Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Toledo Rockets (6-2) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when visiting the Duke Blue Devils (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.
Duke Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Duke vs. Toledo Scoring Comparison
- The Rockets' 68.6 points per game are just 4.8 more points than the 63.8 the Blue Devils give up.
- Toledo is 5-1 when it scores more than 63.8 points.
- Duke is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 68.6 points.
- The 75.0 points per game the Blue Devils average are 14.0 more points than the Rockets give up (61.0).
- When Duke scores more than 61.0 points, it is 6-3.
- Toledo has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.0 points.
- The Blue Devils are making 45.4% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rockets concede to opponents (39.1%).
- The Rockets make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 2.3% higher than the Blue Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Duke Leaders
- Taina Mair: 12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)
- Oluchi Okananwa: 10.4 PTS, 2.1 STL, 54.3 FG%, 52.4 3PT% (11-for-21)
- Ashlon Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (18-for-48)
- Reigan Richardson: 11.9 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 40.6 3PT% (13-for-32)
- Jadyn Donovan: 6.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.2 FG%
Duke Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|South Carolina
|L 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/7/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 80-64
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|FGCU
|W 82-63
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/28/2023
|Coppin State
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/31/2023
|Boston College
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
