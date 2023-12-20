Duke vs. Baylor December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Duke Blue Devils (5-3) play the Baylor Bears (9-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Buy Tickets for Other Duke Games
Duke Players to Watch
- Kyle Filipowski: 18.9 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tyrese Proctor: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jeremy Roach: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mark Mitchell: 11 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jared McCain: 7.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Baylor Players to Watch
Duke vs. Baylor Stat Comparison
|Duke Rank
|Duke AVG
|Baylor AVG
|Baylor Rank
|68th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|91.1
|7th
|92nd
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|105th
|172nd
|33.4
|Rebounds
|36.4
|54th
|190th
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.3
|25th
|193rd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.1
|54th
|56th
|15.9
|Assists
|16.7
|43rd
|5th
|8.1
|Turnovers
|11.3
|129th
