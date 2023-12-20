The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

In games Duke shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Blue Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 129th.

The Blue Devils average 12.0 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game when playing on the road.

The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.

