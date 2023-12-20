How to Watch Duke vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) look to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.
- In games Duke shoots higher than 42.8% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Blue Devils are the 209th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 129th.
- The Blue Devils average 12.0 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).
- Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Duke played better in home games last year, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game when playing on the road.
- The Blue Devils gave up 60.8 points per game last year at home, which was 7.6 fewer points than they allowed in road games (68.4).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Duke performed better at home last season, draining 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage in away games.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|L 72-68
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/9/2023
|Charlotte
|W 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/12/2023
|Hofstra
|W 89-68
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Madison Square Garden
|12/30/2023
|Queens
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|1/2/2024
|Syracuse
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
