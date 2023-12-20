The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils are shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Bears allow to opponents.

Duke is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 130th.

The Blue Devils put up 81.6 points per game, 12 more points than the 69.6 the Bears give up.

Duke has a 7-2 record when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke scored 76.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.7 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (68).

Defensively the Blue Devils played better in home games last season, allowing 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, Duke performed better at home last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

