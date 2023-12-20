The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) hope to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Duke is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Blue Devils are the 208th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 130th.
  • The Blue Devils average 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears give up (69.6).
  • Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, Duke posted 8.7 more points per game (76.7) than it did on the road (68).
  • Defensively the Blue Devils were better in home games last season, allowing 60.8 points per game, compared to 68.4 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Duke made 0.2 more threes per game (7.3) than in road games (7.1). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in away games (34.5%).

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium

