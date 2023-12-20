The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) will host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Duke Stats Insights

The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Blue Devils are the 209th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bears rank 128th.

The 81.6 points per game the Blue Devils put up are 12 more points than the Bears allow (69.6).

Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Duke posted 76.7 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 68 points per contest.

In home games, the Blue Devils surrendered 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than on the road (68.4).

Duke drained 7.3 threes per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Duke Upcoming Schedule