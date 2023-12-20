Wednesday's contest at Madison Square Garden has the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) going head to head against the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 78-75 win for Duke, so expect a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Duke is projected to cover the spread (2.5) against Baylor. The two teams are projected to go under the 153.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Duke -2.5

Duke -2.5 Point Total: 153.5

153.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -145, Baylor +120

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Duke vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 78, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Duke (-2.5)



Duke (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (153.5)



Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Baylor's 5-3-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Blue Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bears' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 170 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 54th in college basketball while allowing 66.1 per outing to rank 73rd in college basketball) and have a +155 scoring differential overall.

Duke wins the rebound battle by 4.7 boards on average. It records 36.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 209th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.5 per outing.

Duke connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) at a 36.9% rate (61st in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils rank 13th in college basketball by averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 126th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Duke wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 8.4 (fourth in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.9.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.