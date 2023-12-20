Wednesday's game between the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) and No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) at Madison Square Garden should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-75, with Duke coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.5)

Duke (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Duke has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Baylor is 5-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Blue Devils are 5-4-0 and the Bears are 6-2-0.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils are outscoring opponents by 15.5 points per game with a +155 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.6 points per game (55th in college basketball) and allow 66.1 per contest (69th in college basketball).

Duke prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.7 boards. It is recording 36.2 rebounds per game (203rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.5 per contest.

Duke connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Blue Devils score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions (125th in college basketball).

Duke has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 8.4 (fourth in college basketball play) while forcing 11.9 (199th in college basketball).

