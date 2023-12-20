Wednesday's game at Madison Square Garden has the No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) taking on the No. 6 Baylor Bears (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 77-75 win for Duke, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 77, Baylor 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-2.4)

Duke (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 152.4

Duke has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Baylor is 5-3-0. A total of five out of the Blue Devils' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Bears' games have gone over.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game (scoring 81.6 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball while allowing 66.1 per contest to rank 69th in college basketball) and have a +155 scoring differential overall.

The 36.2 rebounds per game Duke averages rank 203rd in the country, and are 4.7 more than the 31.5 its opponents pull down per outing.

Duke knocks down 7.9 three-pointers per game (147th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7. It shoots 36.9% from deep while its opponents hit 32.3% from long range.

The Blue Devils rank 14th in college basketball by averaging 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 125th in college basketball, allowing 87.4 points per 100 possessions.

Duke has committed 8.4 turnovers per game (fourth in college basketball action), 3.5 fewer than the 11.9 it forces on average (199th in college basketball).

