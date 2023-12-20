High school basketball is happening today in Davidson County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Trinity High School at Central Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chatham Central High School at South Davidson High School