High school basketball action in Cumberland County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southern Wake Academy at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 20

3:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Trinity Christian School at Harrells Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20

4:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Wilson, NC

Wilson, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwood Temple Academy at Greenfield School