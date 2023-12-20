Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Carteret County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Croatan High School at New Bern High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20

6:00 PM ET on December 20 Location: New Bern, NC

New Bern, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Carteret High School at Havelock High School