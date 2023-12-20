North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Carteret County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Croatan High School at New Bern High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: New Bern, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Carteret High School at Havelock High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Havelock, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.