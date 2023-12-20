How to Watch Arizona vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
- Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
- The Wildcats score 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
- Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.6 points.
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
- The Crimson Tide put up 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67).
- Alabama has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona performed worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
- At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
- Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 89-65
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
