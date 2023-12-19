In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Tuesday, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Bowling Green Falcons take the court at Stroh Center.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

North Carolina A&T Aggies vs. Stetson Hatters

  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
  • Venue: Edmunds Center
  • Location: DeLand, Florida

How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. Stetson

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Florida International Panthers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ocean Bank Convocation Center
  • Location: Miami, Florida

How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Florida International

Air Force Falcons vs. Clemson Tigers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
  • Location: Clemson, South Carolina

How to Watch Air Force vs. Clemson

  • TV: ACC Network X

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morgan State Bears vs. UCF Knights

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Addition Financial Arena
  • Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch Morgan State vs. UCF

North Alabama Lions vs. Samford Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Pete Hanna Center
  • Location: Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch North Alabama vs. Samford

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Seattle U Redhawks

  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Redhawk Center
  • Location: Seattle, Washington

How to Watch UTSA vs. Seattle U

Oregon Ducks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Burns Arena
  • Location: Saint George, Utah

How to Watch Oregon vs. Utah Tech

Wofford Terriers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch Wofford vs. Tennessee

  • TV: SEC Network +

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Bowling Green Falcons

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Stroh Center
  • Location: Bowling Green, Ohio

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Bowling Green

San Francisco Dons vs. Long Beach State Beach

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Walter Pyramid
  • Location: Long Beach, California

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Long Beach State

Sign up for ESPN+ and Fubo to make sure you can watch as much college basketball as possible this season!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.