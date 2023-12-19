The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) look to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Winthrop matchup.

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Winthrop Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-10.5) 143.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-10.5) 142.5 -630 +450 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Winthrop vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

Winthrop has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles have not covered the spread when an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Carolina has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Gamecocks' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

