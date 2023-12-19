Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Wake County, North Carolina. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gaston Day School at Trinity Academy

Game Time: 11:30 AM ET on December 19

11:30 AM ET on December 19 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Knightdale High School at Sanderson High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Garner Magnet High School at Willow Spring High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Fuquay-Varina High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Fuquay-Varina, NC

Fuquay-Varina, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Corinth Holders High School at Southeast Raleigh High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A

Greater Neuse River 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Holly Springs High School at Leesville Road High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 19

6:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakefield High School at Enloe Magnet High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rolesville High School at Hillside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19

7:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Durham, NC

Durham, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Johnston High School at Franklin Academy