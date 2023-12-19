North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Union County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at East Mecklenburg High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buford High School at Parkwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
