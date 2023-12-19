The High Point Panthers (8-4) look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the High Point vs. UNC Greensboro matchup in this article.

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in High Point, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline UNC Greensboro Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-2.5) 148.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-3.5) 148.5 -162 +134 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UNC Greensboro vs. High Point Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

High Point has compiled a 9-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Panthers' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

