North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randolph County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Asheboro High School at Uwharrie Charter Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwestern Randolph High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Climax, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wheatmore High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Trinity, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Randolph High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Randleman, NC
- Conference: Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
