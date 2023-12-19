North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Onslow County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Swansboro High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
