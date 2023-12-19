The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Stetson Hatters (3-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison

The Aggies average just 3.3 more points per game (64.8) than the Hatters allow their opponents to score (61.5).

N.C. A&T is 1-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.

Stetson's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.

The Hatters average 7.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Aggies allow (63.1).

Stetson is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

N.C. A&T is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 55.8 points.

This year the Hatters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Aggies concede.

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Jordyn Dorsey: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Chaniya Clark: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) D'Mya Tucker: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)

10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20) Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

N.C. A&T Schedule