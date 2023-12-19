How to Watch the N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-5) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Stetson Hatters (3-8) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. It airs at 11:00 AM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies average just 3.3 more points per game (64.8) than the Hatters allow their opponents to score (61.5).
- N.C. A&T is 1-2 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Stetson's record is 3-2 when it allows fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Hatters average 7.3 fewer points per game (55.8) than the Aggies allow (63.1).
- Stetson is 2-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- N.C. A&T is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 55.8 points.
- This year the Hatters are shooting 35.2% from the field, only 1.9% lower than the Aggies concede.
N.C. A&T Leaders
- Maleia Bracone: 12.0 PTS, 2.6 STL, 41.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)
- Jordyn Dorsey: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.7 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Chaniya Clark: 10.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 47.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- D'Mya Tucker: 10.5 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
- Nyah Willis: 6.7 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
N.C. A&T Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 87-76
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Louisville
|L 80-40
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/9/2023
|Mercer
|L 55-52
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/20/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Edmunds Center
|12/30/2023
|Averett
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.