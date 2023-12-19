The North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) will face the Stetson Hatters (2-7) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Edmunds Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. Stetson Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

N.C. A&T Players to Watch

Jamiya Turner: 12 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jordan Peete: 9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jaelyn Talley: 6.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Skylar Treadwell: 3.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

3.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Khamya McNeal: 8.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

