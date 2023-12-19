Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte Christian School at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

5:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 19

6:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Mecklenburg High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Catholic High School at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 19

8:00 PM ET on December 19 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Myers Park High School at Mountain Brook High School