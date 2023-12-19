Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (21-6-5) will try to extend a three-game road win streak when they play the Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-3) on Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+.
Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-130)
|Golden Knights (+105)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 16-12 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina is 14-11 (winning 56.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.
- In 16 of 31 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Hurricanes vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|99 (9th)
|Goals
|109 (4th)
|99 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|80 (8th)
|23 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|28 (5th)
|19 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (2nd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 3-4-3 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over four times.
- The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.7 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes score the ninth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 99 this season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 21st in league play in goals against this season, having given up 99 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 16th in goal differential at 0.
