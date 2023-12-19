The High Point Panthers (7-3) play the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

Duke Miles: 18.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Kimani Hamilton: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Abdoulaye: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Kezza Giffa: 13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 5.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

UNC Greensboro Players to Watch

High Point vs. UNC Greensboro Stat Comparison

High Point Rank High Point AVG UNC Greensboro AVG UNC Greensboro Rank 8th 90.5 Points Scored 78.9 105th 254th 74.3 Points Allowed 68.3 115th 19th 39.4 Rebounds 32 238th 40th 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 250th 26th 9.8 3pt Made 9.4 37th 147th 13.9 Assists 13.6 163rd 96th 10.7 Turnovers 8.4 11th

