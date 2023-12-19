The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Guilford County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwest Guilford High School at West Forsyth High School

Game Time: 3:45 PM ET on December 19

3:45 PM ET on December 19 Location: WinstonSalem, NC

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Metrolina Christian Academy at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

5:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northern Guilford High School at Reidsville Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19

7:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Reidsville, NC

Reidsville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

T Wingate Andrews High School at Southwest Guilford High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19

7:45 PM ET on December 19 Location: High Point, NC

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Central High School at Oak Grove High School