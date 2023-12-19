North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gates County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Gates County, North Carolina, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gates County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hertford County High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.