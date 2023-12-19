The Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) take the court against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 143.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: McKenzie Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -4.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Runnin' Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

Gardner-Webb has played four games this season that ended with a point total above 143.5 points.

Gardner-Webb's contests this season have a 142.8-point average over/under, 0.7 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

Gardner-Webb has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have entered five games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Gardner-Webb has a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 5 62.5% 80.7 153.2 67.5 137.8 146.8 Gardner-Webb 4 44.4% 72.5 153.2 70.3 137.8 141.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Gardner-Webb Insights & Trends

The Runnin' Bulldogs score 5.0 more points per game (72.5) than the Mocs give up (67.5).

Gardner-Webb has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 4-4-0 3-2 4-4-0 Gardner-Webb 5-4-0 4-2 6-3-0

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chattanooga Gardner-Webb 9-7 Home Record 8-5 6-9 Away Record 6-10 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 80.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.