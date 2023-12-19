The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-7) face the Chattanooga Mocs (7-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Chattanooga vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Gardner-Webb vs. Chattanooga Betting Trends

Gardner-Webb has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Runnin' Bulldogs have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those games.

Chattanooga has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Mocs' eight games this season have gone over the point total.

