The Butler Bulldogs (9-2, 0-0 Big East) are heavy favorites (-11.5) as they attempt to build on a five-game home winning streak when they square off against the Georgetown Hoyas (7-4, 0-0 Big East) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's over/under is set at 150.5.

Butler vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Butler -11.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butler vs Georgetown Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Butler has been at least a -750 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

Georgetown's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

The Hoyas have been listed as an underdog of +525 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgetown has a 16% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Butler vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Butler 4 40% 84.7 161.3 70.1 141.5 143.1 Georgetown 5 50% 76.6 161.3 71.4 141.5 144.1

Additional Butler vs Georgetown Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs score 84.7 points per game, 13.3 more points than the 71.4 the Hoyas allow.

Butler has a 6-2 record against the spread and an 8-1 record overall when putting up more than 71.4 points.

The Hoyas' 76.6 points per game are 6.5 more points than the 70.1 the Bulldogs give up.

Georgetown is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Butler vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Butler 7-3-0 3-1 5-5-0 Georgetown 4-6-0 0-0 6-4-0

Butler vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Butler Georgetown 10-6 Home Record 5-12 3-9 Away Record 1-11 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 61.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 3-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.