How to Watch the Western Carolina vs. Murray State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Murray State Racers (6-2) will try to extend a five-game winning run when hitting the road against the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Western Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Western Carolina vs. Murray State Scoring Comparison
- The Racers put up an average of 94.9 points per game, 28.1 more points than the 66.8 the Catamounts allow.
- Murray State has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 66.8 points.
- Western Carolina has a 2-8 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
- The 56.0 points per game the Catamounts record are 24.9 fewer points than the Racers allow (80.9).
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 40.3% from the field, 7.8% lower than the Racers concede.
- The Racers shoot 47.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Catamounts concede.
Western Carolina Leaders
- Lonasia Brewer: 8.0 PTS, 48.2 FG%
- Jada Burton: 6.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.3 FG%
- Tyja Beans: 5.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.9 FG%
- Chelsea Wooten: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (26-for-92)
- Audrey Meyers: 7.0 PTS, 58.9 FG%
Western Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 73-64
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|UNC Asheville
|L 59-48
|Ramsey Center
|12/15/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 96-36
|Carmichael Arena
|12/18/2023
|Murray State
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/30/2023
|Southern Wesleyan
|-
|Ramsey Center
