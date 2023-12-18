The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Delaware State Hornets (6-7) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wake Forest vs. Delaware State Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wake Forest Stats Insights

  • This season, the Demon Deacons have a 47.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Hornets' opponents have made.
  • In games Wake Forest shoots higher than 44.6% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
  • The Demon Deacons are the 259th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets rank 195th.
  • The Demon Deacons record 79 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 73.4 the Hornets allow.
  • When Wake Forest scores more than 73.4 points, it is 4-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Wake Forest fared better at home last season, posting 79.1 points per game, compared to 74.4 per game in road games.
  • The Demon Deacons gave up 71.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.8).
  • In home games, Wake Forest drained 1.7 fewer three-pointers per game (9.1) than when playing on the road (10.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to on the road (37.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wake Forest Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Florida W 82-71 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/6/2023 Rutgers W 76-57 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 NJIT W 83-59 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/18/2023 Delaware State - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/21/2023 Presbyterian - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/30/2023 Virginia Tech - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.