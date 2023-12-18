North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Union County, North Carolina, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Monroe, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Piedmont High School at Harding University High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Stanly High School at Forest Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Marshville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.