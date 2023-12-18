How to Watch the UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (9-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison
- The Seahawks' 54.9 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 51.8 the Wildcats give up.
- UNC Wilmington is 2-2 when it scores more than 51.8 points.
- Davidson has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.
- The Wildcats record 73 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 69.8 the Seahawks give up.
- Davidson is 5-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
- When UNC Wilmington gives up fewer than 73 points, it is 2-2.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Seahawks give up.
- The Seahawks make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
UNC Wilmington Leaders
- Taylor Henderson: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
- Evan Miller: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Kylah Silver: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%
- Britany Range: 4.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)
UNC Wilmington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Winthrop
|W 66-58
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 85-58
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/5/2023
|@ Nebraska
|L 108-35
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/21/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|@ Norfolk State
|-
|Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall
