The Davidson Wildcats (9-1) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when hosting the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

  • The Seahawks' 54.9 points per game are just 3.1 more points than the 51.8 the Wildcats give up.
  • UNC Wilmington is 2-2 when it scores more than 51.8 points.
  • Davidson has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 54.9 points.
  • The Wildcats record 73 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 69.8 the Seahawks give up.
  • Davidson is 5-1 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
  • When UNC Wilmington gives up fewer than 73 points, it is 2-2.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 46.2% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Seahawks give up.
  • The Seahawks make 32.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

  • Taylor Henderson: 12.4 PTS, 2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)
  • Evan Miller: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Kylah Silver: 11 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
  • Lexi Jackson: 5.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.9 BLK, 38.9 FG%
  • Britany Range: 4.4 PTS, 30.8 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

UNC Wilmington Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Winthrop W 66-58 Winthrop Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Iowa State L 85-58 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/5/2023 @ Nebraska L 108-35 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/18/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/21/2023 North Carolina Central - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/28/2023 @ Norfolk State - Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall

