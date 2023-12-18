The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) battle the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The UNC Greensboro Spartans score only 1.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow their opponents to score (67.4).

UNC Greensboro has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.

The 58.5 points per game the South Carolina Upstate Spartans average are just 4.6 more points than the UNC Greensboro Spartans give up (53.9).

When South Carolina Upstate totals more than 53.9 points, it is 5-2.

UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans shoot 40.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the UNC Greensboro Spartans allow defensively.

The UNC Greensboro Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, just 0.2% higher than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Jayde Gamble: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Ayanna Khalfani: 10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43 FG%

10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43 FG% Khalis Cain: 7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG% Isys Grady: 10.8 PTS, 43 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

10.8 PTS, 43 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 50 FG%

