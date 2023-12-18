The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-6) battle the UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
UNC Greensboro vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

  • The UNC Greensboro Spartans score only 1.9 fewer points per game (65.5) than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow their opponents to score (67.4).
  • UNC Greensboro has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 67.4 points.
  • South Carolina Upstate has a 5-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.5 points.
  • The 58.5 points per game the South Carolina Upstate Spartans average are just 4.6 more points than the UNC Greensboro Spartans give up (53.9).
  • When South Carolina Upstate totals more than 53.9 points, it is 5-2.
  • UNC Greensboro has a 6-0 record when giving up fewer than 58.5 points.
  • The South Carolina Upstate Spartans shoot 40.6% from the field, 4.1% higher than the UNC Greensboro Spartans allow defensively.
  • The UNC Greensboro Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, just 0.2% higher than the South Carolina Upstate Spartans allow.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Jayde Gamble: 11.7 PTS, 3.1 STL, 42.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
  • Ayanna Khalfani: 10 PTS, 7.6 REB, 43 FG%
  • Khalis Cain: 7.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 58.9 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 10.8 PTS, 43 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)
  • Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.8 PTS, 50 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ North Carolina L 81-66 Carmichael Arena
12/10/2023 Elon W 52-47 Greensboro Coliseum
12/14/2023 North Carolina Central W 66-55 Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 Converse - Greensboro Coliseum

