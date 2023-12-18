The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) hope to halt a five-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 66.1 points per game are 11.7 more points than the 54.4 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 54.4 points, North Carolina Central is 3-4.
  • UNC Asheville's record is 4-4 when it gives up fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs score are 11.5 fewer points than the Eagles allow (70.4).
  • When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 58.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 34.9% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

UNC Asheville Leaders

  • McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 13.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 39.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Jaila Lee: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
  • Lalmani Simmons: 11.7 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
  • Mallory Bruce: 7.4 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)
  • Jamaya Blanks: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

UNC Asheville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Warren Wilson W 88-33 Kimmel Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Carolina W 59-48 Ramsey Center
12/14/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 60-51 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/18/2023 North Carolina Central - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 UNC Greensboro - Kimmel Arena
12/29/2023 Brevard - Kimmel Arena

