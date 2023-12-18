The South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) hope to end an eight-game road losing streak at the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

UNC Asheville vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina

Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

UNC Asheville Stats Insights

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 47.7% the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow to opponents.

UNC Asheville is 3-0 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are the 71st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the UNC Asheville Bulldogs sit at 216th.

The UNC Asheville Bulldogs score just 0.2 more points per game (82.4) than the South Carolina State Bulldogs allow (82.2).

When UNC Asheville totals more than 82.2 points, it is 4-0.

UNC Asheville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UNC Asheville scored 79.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged in road games (71.9).

Defensively the UNC Asheville Bulldogs played better in home games last year, giving up 63.4 points per game, compared to 72.9 in away games.

At home, UNC Asheville averaged 0.1 fewer treys per game (7.7) than away from home (7.8). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (42.4%) compared to on the road (37.1%).

UNC Asheville Upcoming Schedule