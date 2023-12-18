In the contest between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Old Dominion Monarchs on Monday, December 18 at 2:30 PM, our computer model expects the Hilltoppers to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Old Dominion vs. Western Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Western Kentucky (+4.5) Over (51.5) Western Kentucky 28, Old Dominion 27

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Monarchs have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

The Monarchs are 7-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Monarchs have seen five of its 11 games hit the over.

The average total for Old Dominion games this season has been 53.9, 2.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Western Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Hilltoppers have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Hilltoppers are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Western Kentucky has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 4.5 points or more this season (0-2).

Hilltoppers games have gone over the point total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The average total in Western Kentucky games this year is 8.4 more points than the point total of 51.5 for this outing.

Monarchs vs. Hilltoppers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Old Dominion 22.9 26.3 24.8 23.3 21 29.2 Western Kentucky 29.8 28.2 35 26.5 24.7 29.8

