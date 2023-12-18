How to Watch the North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score an average of 66.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.4 the Bulldogs give up.
- When it scores more than 54.4 points, North Carolina Central is 3-4.
- UNC Asheville has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.
- The 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs record are 11.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.4).
- When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 58.9 points, it is 3-0.
- This year the Bulldogs are shooting 34.9% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Eagles give up.
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Kimeira Burks: 14.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)
- Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Carolina Central Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Campbell
|L 74-61
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Jacksonville
|L 70-67
|Swisher Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|L 66-55
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Wilmington
|-
|Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.