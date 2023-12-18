The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) will try to turn around a five-game losing stretch when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

North Carolina Central Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles score an average of 66.1 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 54.4 the Bulldogs give up.
  • When it scores more than 54.4 points, North Carolina Central is 3-4.
  • UNC Asheville has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.1 points.
  • The 58.9 points per game the Bulldogs record are 11.5 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.4).
  • When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 58.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • This year the Bulldogs are shooting 34.9% from the field, 7.9% lower than the Eagles give up.

North Carolina Central Leaders

  • Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
  • Kimeira Burks: 14.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)
  • Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
  • Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
  • Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%

North Carolina Central Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Campbell L 74-61 John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
12/11/2023 @ Jacksonville L 70-67 Swisher Gymnasium
12/14/2023 @ UNC Greensboro L 66-55 Greensboro Coliseum
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/21/2023 @ UNC Wilmington - Raiford G. Trask Coliseum
12/31/2023 @ Furman - Timmons Arena

