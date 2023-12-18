North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 18
Monday's contest between the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-6) and North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) at Kimmel Arena has a projected final score of 67-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UNC Asheville, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on December 18.
The Eagles' most recent outing on Thursday ended in a 66-55 loss to UNC Greensboro.
North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
North Carolina Central vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNC Asheville 67, North Carolina Central 56
North Carolina Central Schedule Analysis
- When it comes to their best win this season, the Eagles beat the Western Carolina Catamounts at home on November 22 by a score of 69-58.
- North Carolina Central has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (three).
North Carolina Central 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-58 at home over Western Carolina (No. 360) on November 22
North Carolina Central Leaders
- Kyla Bryant: 13.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (13-for-44)
- Kimeira Burks: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 35.8 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (26-for-83)
- Morgan Callahan: 10.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%
- Teneil Robertson: 6.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.5 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)
- Jada Tiggett: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.4 BLK, 49.2 FG%
North Carolina Central Performance Insights
- The Eagles have been outscored by 4.3 points per game (posting 66.1 points per game, 188th in college basketball, while allowing 70.4 per outing, 288th in college basketball) and have a -43 scoring differential.
