The Charlotte Hornets (7-17) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they try to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (10-15) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSE. The point total is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -10.5 226.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 16 games this season that ended with a combined score over 226.5 points.

The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 232.5, six more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte is 10-14-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have been victorious in six, or 28.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +400 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 20% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 12 48% 112.5 224 114.8 235.8 223.4 Hornets 16 66.7% 111.5 224 121 235.8 229.0

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 2-8 overall in its past 10 contests.

Five of the Hornets' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than away (4-6-0) this season.

The Hornets put up just 3.3 fewer points per game (111.5) than the Raptors allow their opponents to score (114.8).

Charlotte is 7-6 against the spread and 7-6 overall when it scores more than 114.8 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Hornets and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 10-14 1-3 14-10 Raptors 12-13 0-0 13-12

Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Hornets Raptors 111.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 23 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 7-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 7-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 121 Points Allowed (PG) 114.8 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-2 1-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

