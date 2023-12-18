High Point vs. Norfolk State December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (7-2) face the High Point Panthers (4-4) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
High Point vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
High Point Players to Watch
- Nakyah Terrell: 10.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lauren Bevis: 15.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Callie Scheier: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Amaria McNear: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.1 BLK
Norfolk State Players to Watch
