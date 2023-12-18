North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have what you need here.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westchester Country Day School at Salem Baptist Christian School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
