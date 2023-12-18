The East Carolina Pirates (5-3) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the George Mason Patriots (8-1) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

East Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

East Carolina vs. George Mason Scoring Comparison

  • The Patriots' 77.3 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 54.6 the Pirates allow.
  • George Mason is 8-1 when it scores more than 54.6 points.
  • East Carolina's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The 67.6 points per game the Pirates score are 9.3 more points than the Patriots give up (58.3).
  • East Carolina is 5-0 when scoring more than 58.3 points.
  • George Mason has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.6 points.
  • This season the Pirates are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% higher than the Patriots give up.
  • The Patriots' 40.8 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Pirates have given up.

East Carolina Leaders

  • Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 4.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Amiya Joyner: 11 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%
  • Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
  • Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 50 FG%
  • Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%

East Carolina Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Hampton W 75-55 Minges Coliseum
12/2/2023 Coppin State W 59-51 Minges Coliseum
12/4/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore W 72-57 Minges Coliseum
12/18/2023 George Mason - Minges Coliseum
12/21/2023 Charleston Southern - Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 South Carolina - Minges Coliseum

