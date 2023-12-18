Monday's game between the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) and George Mason Patriots (8-1) at Minges Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 65-64, with East Carolina coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 18.

Their last time out, the Pirates won on Monday 72-57 over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

East Carolina vs. George Mason Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

East Carolina vs. George Mason Score Prediction

Prediction: East Carolina 65, George Mason 64

Other AAC Predictions

East Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Pirates picked up their signature win of the season on December 4, when they took down the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks, who rank No. 200 in our computer rankings, 72-57.

East Carolina has five wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in Division 1.

East Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

72-57 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 200) on December 4

59-51 at home over Coppin State (No. 274) on December 2

68-37 on the road over Elon (No. 305) on November 6

105-35 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 310) on November 9

75-55 at home over Hampton (No. 342) on November 29

East Carolina Leaders

Danae McNeal: 20.9 PTS, 4.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

20.9 PTS, 4.4 STL, 41.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Amiya Joyner: 11.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK, 42.3 FG% Micah Dennis: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

8.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.9 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Tatyana Wyche: 4.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%

4.4 PTS, 50.0 FG% Synia Johnson: 6.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%

East Carolina Performance Insights

The Pirates are outscoring opponents by 13.0 points per game with a +104 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allow 54.6 per contest (37th in college basketball).

